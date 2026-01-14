Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Chi Lewis-Perry on Becoming Samson

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple star Chi Lewis-Perry on portraying a character that can't speak words, and the intention made all the difference.

There are several aspects of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple that are likely to surprise audiences, but the one that is likely to take audiences by surprise the most is the dynamic between Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) and the alpha Samson (Chi Lewis-Perry). While we met Samson in the previous film, he was merely a large threat and physical manifestation of one of the ways the virus has continued to evolve and change over the years. In this film, we see Kelson taking a more direct approach with Samson as he spots some moments where it seems like Samson might be coherent in some ways. We've seen several characters in the last couple of years who were almost entirely non-verbal or could only say a few words, and how actors choose to communicate and portray conversation, especially when the other half of the duo is verbal, is always fascinating. We had the chance to speak with Lewis-Perry about playing Samson and whether he knew exactly what the character was trying to convey, even if we didn't.

"Yes, I always knew what I wanted to get across because I was thinking it," he replied. "So I think a big part of the delivery is the intention. And I would be looking in Ralph's eyes, and I would be thinking what I wanted to say. I felt like there were times when I knew for sure Ralph picked up on that, and it was like a sharing of love between the characters. And I know that that read through. So absolutely, I would commit to the intention. If the intention wasn't there, then I felt like I was just standing in a costume. But with the intention, I was Samson in those moments."

A lot of the humor and sense of hope in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple comes from the story that develops between Kelson and Samson. In many ways, it makes him the heart of the film…when he isn't tearing the hearts out of others.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

