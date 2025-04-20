Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 Days Later, 28 years later, film, sony pictures

28 Years Later Writer Reveals Why He Finally Returned to the Franchise

The screenwriter behind 28 Years Later reveals why he specifically chose to revisit the iconic horror franchise after all these years.

Article Summary Alex Garland and Danny Boyle return to the 28 Days Later franchise after a 28-year hiatus with a new sequel.

Garland aims to capture the original film's punk ethos and uncynical tone in 28 Years Later's storytelling.

The film, starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, explores survivors on an isolated UK island.

28 Years Later is accompanied by a sequel, The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta with Cillian Murphy.

The long-awaited 28 Years Later marks a triumphant return for writer Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle to the groundbreaking 28 Days Later franchise. Following the 2002 cult classic and its 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, this third official installment kicks off a new trilogy, promising to recapture the raw energy that redefined zombie horror. And when we least expected it!

Now, during a recent interview with The Playlist, Garland shared insights into his return, emphasizing the importance of staying true to the original's spirit all these years later. "[Our return] was this. 28 Days Later was a very uncynical film. It had a punk sensibility. And in order to make a follow-up to it, you couldn't be in a cynical mindset. There's various reasons why that wouldn't have worked. And enough time had passed [with us]. There was a key idea that felt tonally correct to what we did 20-something years ago."

What We Know About 28 Years Later

Garland's words highlight why he and Boyle skipped 28 Weeks Later, which took a darker, more militaristic tone under different creators. The original's "punk sensibility"—its gritty, rebellious vibe and human-driven story—set it apart, introducing fast-moving infected and a raw aesthetic. While plot details remain sparse for the third entry in the franchise, 28 Years Later follows survivors on an isolated UK island, with one venturing to the ravaged mainland, uncovering mutated horrors. The cast, including Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, suggests a grounded, character-focused tale, echoing the original's intimacy.

Shot back-to-back with its sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, the film also sees Cillian Murphy return in an unconfirmed capacity, though likely reprising his iconic character, Jim. Garland's current focus on avoiding cynicism hints at a story that balances terror with hope, much like 28 Days Later did amid its bloody chaos. All things considered, with Boyle's dynamic direction and Garland's thoughtful script, 28 Years Later has the potential to really revive the franchise's revolutionary spirit, proving that even after 28 years, the rage virus—and punk horror—still bites.

The Sony Pictures film 28 Years Later is set for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.In

