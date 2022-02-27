5 Cary Grant Films Perfect For Any Evening: Britt's Film Corner

Cary Grant, a name almost synonymous with classic film, has a grand library of work from his life, diving both into romantic comedies and thrillers. There are plenty of movies of his that could be considered worth watching over others, such as North by Northwest or To Catch a Thief (with plenty more similar films included). But what I've found is an appreciation for some specific films of Grant's that fill me with memories of watching them with my partner or being introduced to them by family who loved them before I came into the world. So, below are five Grant films that I continue to refer back to with a huge amount of love and admiration. They continue to become classic films that I find myself watching on a calm evening with some sort of favorite drink (typically a warm one), ready to dive into an otherworldly nostalgia and peace.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1943):

A Brooklyn writer of books on the futility of marriage risks his reputation when he decides to tie the knot. Things get even more complicated when he learns on his wedding day that his beloved maiden aunts are habitual murderers.

An Affair to Remember (1957):

A couple falls in love and agrees to meet in six months at the Empire State Building – but will it happen?

People Will Talk (1951):

Dr. Noah Praetorius falls in love with Debra, a student who finds out that she is pregnant by her old boyfriend.

His Girl Friday (1940):

A newspaper editor uses every trick in the book to keep his ace reporter ex-wife from remarrying.

Holiday (1938):

A young man in love with a girl from a rich family finds his unorthodox plan to go on holiday for the early years of his life met with skepticism by everyone except for his fiancée's eccentric sister and long-suffering brother.