65: Actor Adam Driver to Star in Sam Raimi-Produced Sony Sci-Fi Film

Adam Driver returns to the realm of science fiction starring in Sony's 65. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods of A Quiet Place will write, direct and produce the film. Joining them to produce are Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi from Raimi Productions and Debbie Lieblin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While nothing else is currently known about 65, the marine-turned-actor was already active in television and film when he found his signature role in Kylo Ren for the Star Wars sequels starting with The Force Awakens (2015), which elevated his career to superstar status.

Adam Driver's Rise to Superstardom

Some of Driver's early roles included appearances on Law & Order and its spinoff Special Victims Unit on NBC. He had a couple of notable roles in biopics from Clint Eastwood's J. Edgar (2011) and Steven Spielberg's Lincoln (2012). Primarily sticking to indie roles on film, Driver joined the cast of the HBO television comedy Girls as Adam Sackler, appearing in 49 of the series 62 episodes over six seasons opposite star Lena Dunham. In recent years, he's gained far more notoriety in both his dramatic and comedic roles, including memorable turns in Logan Lucky (2017), BlackKkKlansman (2018), The Dead Don't Die (2019), and his Oscar-winning performance in Marriage Story (2019). He's also one of Saturday Night Live's most popular guests.

Upcoming Projects

Driver finished Annette opposite Marion Cotillard for Amazon, and he's currently filming Ridley Scott's The Last Duel for 20th Century Studios. Both as slated for release in 2021. Beck, Woods, and Raimi recently collaborated on the Quibi horror series 50 States of Fright. Beck and Woods are also working on rewriting the script of the sci-fi thriller Sovereign. Raimi's producing the upcoming horror films Shrine and Don't Breathe 2. He is also set to direct the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch set to reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Strange.