Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Official Trailer And HQ Image Released

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer and a high-quality image for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

Article Summary Sony Pictures unveils the first official trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell

The film promises an emotional and comedic adventure about reliving defining moments from the past

A September release date positions the movie during an increasingly competitive early fall box office window

Strong chemistry between the leads sets high expectations for Kogonada’s original and heartfelt vision

The first trailer and a high-quality image for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey have been released after Sony Pictures teased it last week. We got the chance to see this trailer in April during Sony's CinemaCon presentation, and even now that I am watching it, I have no idea whether or not this movie will work. It's one of those concepts where execution will be everything because all of the pieces are there for it to be a great movie. You have two actors who can absolutely shatter your heart or split your sides with laughter if given the opportunity, an idea that seems original and tailor-made to get you into your feels, but now it all needs to come together. Or maybe it doesn't need to come together; the journey is the point, not the destination. This is an early September release, which is turning into such an interesting month for movie releases. It's usually a bit of a dead zone, but more studios are taking advantage of the late summer/early fall season.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Sarah (Margot Robbie) and David (Colin Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend's wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by Kogonada, stars Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, with Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It will be released on September 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!