Alita: Battle Angel – Cameron Has "Thoroughly Outlined" Movies 2 & 3 Director Robert Rodriguez has revealed that James Cameron has "thoroughly outlined" not only a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel but a third film as well.

It seems that the junket for Robert Rodriguez's new film Hypnotic has turned into people asking about the sequel to Alita: Battle Angel. It's lovely to see that there is still support for this film so many years later and how the movie got a little lost. Rodriguez admits in a new conversation with Collider that the new lost its entire marketing department due to Disney buying Fox just as the film was in the process of coming out. We have already discussed the brain rot that went into thinking that $400+ million is a flop, but Rodriguez elaborating on the marketing raises something else along with revealing that James Cameron has "thoroughly outlined" movies two and three should they ever get greenlit.

"I mean, movement other than us talking about it?" Rodriguez said, repeating what he has said to other outlets. "You know, I just wasn't sure it was ever gonna happen because even when the first movie came out, Disney had just bought Fox, so even our marketing people, everybody, were gone by the time that movie came out. And then there wasn't any Fox movies being made for years because Disney was still busy making their own Disney stuff. But now I've seen some Fox movies come out, so that gave me hope. And then when Jon mentioned that, and then [James Cameron] and I have been talking that we always wanted to do an Alita sequel. He outlined, very thoroughly, a second and a third film, so there's already material there. So yeah, we're hoping that that will happen. But nothing more definitive than that."

Usually, when we are talking about a film getting out of the red and into the green, we need to talk about the marketing budget because that often isn't put into the budget that is listed. That's why we like to say "take the budget, cut it in half, add it to the initial number, and that is a good guess at what you need to break even." However, because Alita: Battle Angel came out mere weeks before the merger was finalized and the entire marketing team was gone, it sounds like the $405 million at the box office was accomplished without much marketing behind it. The #AlitaArmy has been going strong on social media ever since [we love that for you, stay positive and respectful] so it sounds like they were the thing that helped move that needle.

As for those two sequels to Alita: Battle Angel, it isn't surprising that this was pitched as a trilogy since most movies are pitched a trilogies. What also isn't surprising is that Cameron has a thorough outline ready to go. This is the man who spent over a decade making not only Avatar: The Way of Water happen but also three more movies so no one should be surprised. Cameron is The Guy at Disney right now, but he's also a busy guy, so if Cameron is going to be involved with an Alita sequel, which would likely be a stipulation of the sequel or sequels even happening, it would likely be after the Avatar movies wrap up. So we could be waiting until 2028, but Rodriguez went on to say, "yeah, we'd love to. We really loved collaborating, and we definitely wanna do another one."

Alita: Battle Angel – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (Avatar) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) comes Alita: Battle Angel, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world, she does not recognize; she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family, and the world she's grown to love.

Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, stars Rosa Salazar, Eiza González, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Rodriguez, Mahershala Ali, Christoph Waltz, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is out on digital and home release now.