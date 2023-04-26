A Haunting In Venice: First Poster, Teaser Trailer, & Images Released 20th Century Studios has released the first poster, teaser trailer, images, and summary for the next Kenneth Branagh Hercule Poirot movie, A Haunting in Venice.

When Death from the Nile finally made its way to the big screen, it felt like it took half a lifetime, and then the response wasn't great overall. Most people wrote off the Kenneth Branagh version of the classic Agatha Christie novels between all the delays and the false starts with the marketing. It took a little while, but 20th Century Studios was eventually given the green light, and the turnaround time has been pretty quick. A Haunting in Venice dropped its first teaser during the CinemaCon presentation, but the teaser, poster, images, and the summer were also released.

A Haunting in Venice: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A Haunting in Venice is the unsettling supernatural thriller based upon the novel Hallowe'en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar® winner Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot; it will open in theaters nationwide on September 15, 2023.

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting many of the filmmakers behind 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile, the film is directed by Kenneth Branagh with a screenplay by Oscar® nominee Michael Green (Logan) based upon Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party. The producers are Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, and Simon Kinberg, with Louise Killin, James Prichard, and Mark Gordon serving as executive producers. A brilliant acting ensemble portrays a cast of unforgettable characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarcio (Caravaggio's Shadow), and recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).