A New Poster For The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Released A new poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released, and it seems like a missed opportunity considering how generic it is.

It's still a little amazing that it took this long for someone to make an animated movie based on Super Mario Bros., but here we are in 2023, and it is finally happening. However you might feel about the casting or the art style, it does look like this movie will be leaning into the mythology of these games pretty hard. While that aspect of the film might be unique, there are other aspects that aren't looking that unique, and the latest poster is a great example of that. This poster looks like every other poster we've seen from every other movie that has been released in the last couple of years. They could have done something cool, like recreating old box art from one of the games or something like that, but this feels pretty lazy. Maybe other aspects of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will make up for it.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures. It will be released on April 7, 2023.