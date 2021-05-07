A Quiet Place Part 2: Four New Clips Drop After Yesterday's Trailer

A Quiet Place Part 2 opens in less than a month, and the more we see from the much-delayed film, the better it looks. The family we fell in love with in that first film is now on the run, and it looks like the threats they will face will no be limited to just the monsters. Call me crazy, but if you put Cillian Murphy in a film and keep his role a secret, and I am going to assume he is up to no good. I am getting some Walking Dead vibes from all of this too, but that is not a bad thing. Good Walking Dead, not bad. Four new clips from the film debuted today, thanks to our friends Bloody Disgusting, after yesterday's big trailer drop. You can see more from A Quiet Place Part 2 below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Quiet Place Part II | 2021 | Clip "Wait Here" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDtafjZOpBk)

A Quiet Place Part 2 Has A Lot To Live Up To

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Quiet Place Part II | 2021 | Clip "Bus" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3H7w9kHOR4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Quiet Place Part II | 2021 | Clip "Run" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWdm3n23Pso)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Quiet Place Part II | 2021 | Clip "The Stranger" HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pKrG1a36iw)

A Quiet Place Part 2, starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and John Krasinski opens in theaters on May 28th. We cannot wait.