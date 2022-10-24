A24 Is Hosting A Halloween Horror Marathon In Their Screening Room

A24 will host a Halloween Horror Marathon through their Screening Room from October 26th-October 31st featuring six of their horror releases. Lamb, Hereditary, Midsommar, The Witch, Green Room, and Saint Maud. Six days, six films, for $6–what a deal to watch some of the best movies released in the last few years. You will be able to watch on your devices, on the A24 Apple TV app, or on their Roku app as well. There are also ways to cast to your TV through various options. You can get more information on how to view the films and what the Screening Room is about here.

A24 Will Terrorize You For Six Days

Man, what a lineup there. The only one of the six I have not seen is Saint Maud, but the other five are some of my favorites to release in a long time. Hereditary remains the most terrified and sad I have ever been in a movie theater, and history will continue to be kind to it. I am hard-pressed to think of a better horror film released in the 2000s. Lamb is also a BC staff favorite, as our EIC Kaitlyn and our resident robot pulling the strings behind the scenes, Mark, talk about it almost daily, though he hadn't downloaded it to his AI until recently.

This might just be the best possible horror marathon you can have this spooky season. You will certainly feel like you have run an actual marathon by the time you are done watching all of these six films, that's for sure. What an emotionally draining experience this will be. Thanks, A24. Again, tickets are on sale for this marathon that starts in two days by going right here. All of the info you need to participate can be found there.