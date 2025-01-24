Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Circling A24's Adaptation Of Poe's 'Red Death'

Sydney Sweeney will star in A24's new adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe's The Masque of the Red Death. It goes into production later this year.

Charlie Polinger writes and directs, offering a comedy twist on Poe's dark tale.

The story involves a masquerade ball amidst a deadly plague.

Sweeney's horror background makes her an ideal fit for this modern adaptation.

Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses, as she continues to get any role she wants. She currently has her eye on the lead role in a new A24 project, an adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe's epic tale The Masque of the Red Death. Charlie Polinger (Fuck Me, Richard) is writing and directing the film for A24, said to be a "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take on the short story," according to Deadline. Poe's story was initially published in 1842. Even if not a direct adaptation, this will be a highly-anticipated project.

Sydney Sweeney Continues To Impress With Her Choice Of Projects

"The Masque of the Red Death," originally published as "The Mask of the Red Death: A Fantasy," is an 1842 short story by American writer Edgar Allan Poe. The story follows Prince Prospero's attempts to avoid a dangerous plague known as the Red Death by hiding in his abbey. He, along with many other wealthy nobles, hosts a masquerade ball within seven rooms of the abbey, each decorated with a different color. In the midst of their revelry, a mysterious figure disguised as a Red Death victim enters and makes his way through each of the rooms. Prospero dies after confronting this stranger, whose "costume" proves to contain nothing tangible inside it; the guests also die in turn. The story was first published in May 1842 in Graham's Magazine and has since been adapted in many different forms, including a 1964 film starring Vincent Price.

Sydney Sweeney has worked with A24 before. She stars in the HBO drama series Euphoria, which is about to start production on a new season. She is also no stranger to the horror genre, having starred in last year's underrated Immaculate and the horrific Madame Web. All jokes aside, she is a perfect choice for this, and this story needs a modern update. Look for it to go into production later this year.

