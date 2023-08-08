Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Talk To Me, Talk To me 2

Talk To Me 2 In Development At A24, Danny And Michael Philippou Back

It is official: there is a Talk To Me sequel in the works at A24, as the film is now one of their most successful releases ever.

Talk To Me is the talk of the horror world right now, as the A24 pic has taken in $22 million so far at the box office and become one of A24's most successful horror films ever, trailing only behind Hereditary. Now, a sequel is officially in development. During the run-up to the release, Danny and Michael Philippou said they had more than enough material for another one, teasing it in multiple interviews. Now, it is a reality. Both will be back to direct from a script by Danny and Bill Hinzman. Deadline is where we saw the news. I loved Talk To Me, and the world created in the film lends itself to more. A24 teased the sequel on X this morning.

Talk To Me Is A Must See

"When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. A24 is the global entertainment company behind the Emmy-winning series Euphoria starring Zendaya, Golden Globe-winning series Ramy, and such award-winning films as Minari, Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar, Amy, Uncut Gems, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Upcoming television projects include The Sympathizer, a limited series from Park Chan-Wook starring Robert Downey Jr., Underrated, a doc series with Steph Curry, and Beef starring Academy-Award nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong."

You have to go see this. After my screening at SDCC, I had nightmares for a couple of days. It has been a long time since a horror film affected me in that way. I am on the fence about there needing to be a sequel, but I trust the filmmakers to give us something that will live up to the first one. Much more on this as we learn it.

