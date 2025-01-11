Posted in: Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Alarum, lionsgate, scott eastwood, sylvester stallone

Alarum: Scott Eastwood on Action Thriller, Stallone & Fatherly Advice

Scott Eastwood (Fast X) spoke to Bleeding Cool about the Lionsgate action thriller Alarum, Sylvester Stallone, stunts, and more.

Article Summary Scott Eastwood talks about his role in the action thriller Alarum and working with director Michael Polish.

Eastwood shares insights on filming stunts in Alarum compared to big franchises like Fast & Furious.

Highlights collaboration with co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Willa Fitzgerald in Alarum.

Eastwood reflects on invaluable fatherly advice shaping his career and plans for future directing.

It's easy for Scott Eastwood to have a chip on his shoulder given that his father is legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, but he always believed in forging his path in his work. While he made his on-screen debut in his father's film Flags of Our Fathers (2006), Eastwood gained notoriety with higher profile roles in action and drama, including Warner Bros biopic Invictus (2009), the 2013 Lionsgate remake of Texas Chainsaw, Sony's war epic Fury (2014), Universal's Fast franchise and Pacific Rim Uprising (2018), and WB's Suicide Squad (2016). His latest is the Lionsgate action crime thriller Alarum, which follows two married spies caught in the crosshairs of an international intelligence network that will stop at nothing to obtain a critical asset. Joe (Eastwood) and Lara (Willa Fitzgerald) are agents living off the grid whose quiet retreat at a winter resort is blown to shreds when members of the old guard suspect the two may have joined an elite team of rogue spies known as Alarum. Eastwood spoke to Bleeding Cool about working with director Michael Polish, comparing stunt work of his indie and mainstream work, what he learned working with action veteran Sylvester Stallone, and an invaluable lesson he's learned from his father.

Alarum Star Scott Eastwood on Action, Biggest Surprise from Filming, and More

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Alarum?'

I like the spy and espionage genre. I like the idea of a husband and wife dealing with their marital relationship, and I always wanted to work with Sylvester Stallone.

How do you break down the set that Michael?

Michael is great. He knows what he's doing, and as a veteran, he knows how to make a film.

How do the actions and stunts in the film compare to what you've done in the past?

Everyone is different. It's hard to compare because I've done, you know, I've done a big giant [franchise like] 'Fast and Furious'-type of movies, 'Pacific Rim' [Uprising] or 'Suicide Squad,' and they take many months to do action sequences. Some take weeks to do one action sequence; then you do more of a down-and-dirty film like ['Alarum']. You get your hands dirty; you get into it a little bit more and go. That was this, so it's different.

Does it take a little less time, given its indie-type nature?

Less time, for sure. We shot this movie quickly.

Can you talk about your costars like Sly, Willa, and Mike [Colter]? What were they like, and what type of chemistry did you build with them?

Willa was amazing. Sly is a total legend, and I learned a lot from him. Mike is super talented. He's doing this whole other voice in this whole thing where I was like, "Wait! What?!" I had seen him in his other work before, so it was interesting to have that.

Were you able to pick Sly's brain about the craft and career?

It's just about discerning material and good material, what makes good versus bad material, and obvious choices, but not so much.

Do you see yourself branching out directing or writing in the future like your father (Clint), or are you okay with acting for the time being?

I want to direct. I must find the right project, something I'm passionate about.

What's the most invaluable advice your father gave you when you decided you wanted to do this for a living?

That was a long time ago, but I would say, "If you're going to do anything, be the best at it. No matter what you do, you want to be a plumber, you want to be a carpenter, be the best at that thing."

Written by Alexander Vesha, Alarum, which also stars Isis Valverde and Joel Cohen, will be released on January 17th in theaters, digital, and on-demand.

