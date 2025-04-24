Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Mckenna Grace Will Play Maysilee Donner

Mckenna Grace has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch Abernathy’s fellow District 12 Tribute.

Article Summary Mckenna Grace joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Maysilee Donner.

Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak cast as Haymitch and his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

The film is set to release on November 20, 2026, with Francis Lawrence as director.

The story follows Haymitch Abernathy during the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

It seems the ball is well and truly rolling for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. It sounded like they were pretty close to getting things off the ground during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon, but now it appears most of the cast could be set in stone. There were some casting rumors concerning Elle Fanning that still haven't been confirmed or denied one way or another, but yesterday, Lionsgate confirmed that Joseph Zada will play Haymitch Abernathy and Whitney Peak will play Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. Today, the studio sent a press release announcing that Mckenna Grace is joining the cast as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch Abernathy's fellow District 12 Tribute. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has a fall 2026 release date, so we should expect most of the primary cast to be announced before the summer at the latest, with maybe some smaller supporting roles announced in the latter half of the year once principal production begins and wraps.

Mckenna Grace, in addition to her many other credits, starred in the blockbusters Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. She is currently starring in the adaptation of the best-selling Colleen Hoover novel, Regretting You, for Paramount. Upcoming, she will also appear in the lead role of Blumhouse's Kiss of Death as well as in Blumhouse's highly anticipated sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's, Scream 7 with Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox, and she also she stars alongside an all-star cast led by Diane Lane in Lionsgate's Anniversary.

Grace is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!