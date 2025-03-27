Posted in: Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg

Sir Patrick & Sir Ian Return To Marvel – Daily LITG, 27th March, 2025

Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen return to Marvel for Avengers Doomsday in The Daily LITG, for the 27th of March, 2025

The reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday Cast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer

LITG two years ago, Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek

LITG three years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

LITG four years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

LITG five years ago – the comic books ran out.

And no one knew what to do.

LITG six years ago – Snyder was cut

And Poison Ivy was problematic.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Friedrich, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.

publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon. Mike Chen , inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.

, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood. John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.

inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained. John Taddeo creator of Superverse

creator of Superverse Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago

of Alternate Reality, Chicago Chris Batista , artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.

, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52. Andrew Thomas, social media manager at Chapterhouse

social media manager at Chapterhouse Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics

of TRIBE Studio Comics Kyle David Ritter , comics colourist

, comics colourist John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, Marvel,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!