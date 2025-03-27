Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

Sir Patrick & Sir Ian Return To Marvel – Daily LITG, 27th March, 2025

Sir Patrick Stewart and Sir Ian McKellen return to Marvel for Avengers Doomsday in The Daily LITG, for the 27th of March, 2025

The reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday Cast was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Sir Patrick & Sir Ian Return To The MCU- Daily LITG, 27th March, 2025
 Avengers: Doomsday Cast in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Marvel Is Live And Slowly Announcing The Avengers: Doomsday Cast
  2. Image Comics Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Deal, Reveals Contract
  3. A Second Krakoan Era? So Many X-Men Timelines Today (Spoilers)
  4. The Final Fate Of Wonder Woman Under Tom King (Spoilers)
  5. What You Missed If You Read Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Digitally
  6. Futures Of Amazing & Ultimate Spider-Man, Mary Jane & Shay (spoilers)
  7. Worlds Collide: Grant Morrison & Etienne Kubwabo Return To Superheroes
  8. Alliance Entertainment Buys Diamond Comic Distributors
  9. Graham Nolan Comes Out Against Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman
  10. Jaws LEGO Icons: We Build the Legacy of Jaws for the 50th Anniversary

And a few more of mine from yesterday

 

LITG one year ago… Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer

Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer in the Daily LITG, 27th March, 2024
  1. Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly Offers Updates 
  2. X-Force #50 Preview: Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves 
  3. Another Justice Society Of America Continuity Foul Up? (Spoilers)
  4. Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Want Answers on Season 2 Streaming Early
  5. Rewriting The Golden Age Green Lantern Origin One More Time (Spoilers)
  6. Tom Brevoort Says Bill Jemas Renamed Xbooks To Stop Paying Rob Liefeld
  7. Comics Folk React To Collapse Of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge
  8. Amanda Waller & The Government Coming For Amazons & Arrows (Spoilers)
  9. The Return Of Speedy II, Mia Dearden, To Green Arrow #10 (Spoilers)
  10. Some Late Night Superman Gossip For The House Of Brainiac (Spoilers)
  11. Jorge Corona's Debut Drives 20k Jump In Transformers #7 Orders
  12. J. Michael Straczynski & Mike Choi's U & I in AWA June 2024 Solicits
  13. The Flash #7 Vs. Back To The Future (Spoilers)
  14. Tom Brevoort x Bill Jemas x Rob Liefeld, Daily LITG, 26th March, 2024

LITG two years ago, Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek

Star Trek: Picard: Kate Mulgrew Raises Glass to Series' Nod to Voyager
  1. Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"
  2. Dawn of DC Teasers- Nightwing, Superman, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman
  3. Bringing Back More Forgotten Sidekicks To DC Comics (Spoilers)
  4. Blue Beetle, Past, Present, Future, And A Sidekick (DC Spoilers)
  5. Si Spurrier & Mike Deodato On The Flash Is A Betrayal!
  6. Batman/Catwoman Crossover "Showdown" For Dawn Of DC
  7. How Good Is Superman's Hearing Again? Waller Vs Wildstorm Spoilers…
  8. Cherry Poptart Tops BC Chart in the Daily LITG, 25th of March 2023
  9. Demona Returns To Disney's Gargoyles, in Dynamite June 2023 Solicits
  10. Game of Thrones: Snoop Dogg Vows to Defend Emilia Clarke's Eggs 
  11. Ask Rich: Can You Track Down My First Marvel UK Comic?
  12. Does Bernard Dowd Know That Tim Drake Is Robin? (BatSpoilers)
  13. Batman – One Bad Day: Catwoman #1 Review: Any Less Beautiful
  14. Sivana vs Captain Marvel & America in early Whiz Comics, at Auction
  15. Patrick Kindlon's Leaded Gasoline #1 in Black Mask June 2023 Solicits
  16. Josh Trujillo, Josh Cornillon & Headless Shakespeare's Pool Boys #1

LITG three years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
  1. Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
  2. Hunt Shiny Cottonee At Parks In Special Pokémon GO Event
  3. Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
  4. Artists Elite Comics Launch In June With Primer Red & Primer Blue
  5. Separated At Birth: Rob Liefeld & Ryan Stegman, Wolverine & Stryfe
  6. Were This Week's Marvel Comics Printed On Toilet Paper?
  7. DC Omnibuses and Other Big Books For The End of 2022
  8. Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
  9. Batwoman & [SPOILER] Are Getting That Arrowverse Crossover After All?
  10. Alan Moore Wants to Make You a Better Writer in His BBC Maestro Course
  11. Edgar Church's Historic Copy of Detective Comics #6, Up for Auction
  12. The History Behind Lamont Larson's Action Comics #16, Up for Auction
  13. Mo Marvel, Mo Problems – Thank FOC It's Saturday, 26th March 2022
  14. DC Comics Trademarks The Supermobile For 2022
  15. Gotham's Hero and the Power of Radiation in Wow Comics, at Auction
  16. Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda's 100,000 Print Run For Night Eaters OGN
  17. Joe Hill's Rain #2 Review: Perfectly Paced Potboiler
  18. Yen Press Announces 9 New Upcoming Manga and Prose Titles
  19. IDW Publish Artist's Edition Of Todd McFarlane's Amazing Spider-Man
  20. Kim Hyun Sook & Ryan Estrada Sell New Graphic Novel, No Rules Tonight
  21. Marvel Toilet Paper Printing in The Daily LITG, 26th March 2022
  22. Bex Glendining Sells Debut Graphic Novel Indigo Port to Abrams

LITG four years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  2. So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
  3. Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  4. Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
  5. Big Change Coming For Barbara and Jim Gordon in Joker #2 (Spoilers)
  6. Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
  7. James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
  8. Tributes Pour In for Arrested Development, Archer Star Jessica Walter
  9. Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Season 4 Production Update
  11. Women of Marvel One-Shot To Give Marvel's Female Heroes The Spotlight
  12. Ellison and Cantirino Drop The Final Girls on ComiXology Next Week
  13. Magdalene Visaggio and Andrea Mutti Bring Cold Bodies to Dark Horse
  14. Jimmy Eat World Announces 555; An All-New Comic Book With Z2 Comics
  15. Dark Horse Announces Hellboy Omnibus Box Set, an Omnibus of Omnibi
  16. Why Marvel Comics Didn't Go "All-In" With Penguin Random House
  17. Batman: The Detective #1 To Bring Back The Knight And A New Squire
  18. Comic Store In Your Future – Why Do People Get So Upset Over A Mask?
  19. The Joker #2 – First 40-Page DC Comic To Go To $6 – But Not Batman
  20. An Amazing CGC Copy Of Avengers #4 Is On Auction At Heritage
  21. The Final Two Issues Of Cable Will Be Late
  22. Thoughts About Marvel Replacing Diamond With Penguin Random House
  23. Dave Cockrum's First Nightcrawler X-Men Original Artwork, At Auction
  24. A Big Change Coming To Mephisto In King In Black: Ghost Rider
  25. TOLDJA: Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness Sells Out
  26. When Marvel Left Diamond For PRH – The Daily LITG, 26th March 2021

LITG five years ago – the comic books ran out.

And no one knew what to do.

  1. So What Happens To Comics Next Wednesday? April Fool?
  2. What Marvel And DC Are Saying During The Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  4. Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
  5. Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC
  6. Is DC Comics Still Doing FOC? Because of Punchline?
  7. Brian Bendis Sets Up 5G, Crisis, Doomsday Clock in Legion #5 (Spoilers)
  8. Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today
  9. A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

LITG six years ago – Snyder was cut

And Poison Ivy was problematic.

  1. Comic Book Writers Respond to Zack Snyder on Whether Batman Kills Or Not…
  2. Tomorrow's Heroes In Crisis #7 is the Poison Ivy Issue (Spoilers)
  3. When Batgirl One-Punched Blue Beetle in Heroes In Crisis #7 Preview
  4. As Immortal Hulk #16 Becomes a Three-Figure Comic on eBay Before Publication, it Gets Two Second Printings
  5. Something Important to Know When Reading Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Story in Detective Comics #1000 (No Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mike Friedrich, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.
  • Mike Chen, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.
  • John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.
  • John Taddeo creator of Superverse
  • Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago
  • Chris Batista, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.
  • Andrew Thomas, social media manager at Chapterhouse
  • Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics
  • Kyle David Ritter, comics colourist
  • John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary

