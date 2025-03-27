Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: danielle harris, Last Chance Motel, Scout Taylor-Compton

Last Chance Motel: Scream Queens Team Up For Anticipated New Film

Scream queens Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris are co-starring and co-directing a new film titled Last Chance Motel.

Last Chance Motel is the name of a new film co-starring Scout Taylor-Compton and Danielle Harris, scream queens who also co-direct and co-created the story. Starring in the movie alongside them will be Shane West (A Walk to Remember, Salem), horror royalty Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Monica Keena (Freddy vs. Jason), Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night) and Zachary Roozen (Deadly Debutantes). This film has been teased for months on the duo's podcast Talk Scary To Me, which is excellent, and you should be listening to it. According to Fangoria, which released the news, the film "follows a newlywed couple whose dream wedding spirals into a bloody nightmare when they uncover that their secluded venue—a desolate motel deep in the Nevada desert—is run by a relentless bloodthirsty family with dark secrets revealing that one bride's future may not be all that it was promised to be."

Last Chance Hotel Sounds Like It Was Fun To Make

Taylor-Compton had this to say about Last Chance Motel: We've always wanted to create something that speaks to horror fans in a way that's both nostalgic and fresh […] Danielle and I have talked about this for so long—we wanted to be more than just scream queens. This film is the first step in carving out our own space in horror filmmaking." Added Harris: "This project is deeply personal to us. It's our love letter to horror—gritty, unrelenting, and absolutely terrifying. We want to create films that feel like the ones we grew up on, the kind that stay with you long after the credits roll. This is just the beginning of what we plan to build together."

These are two of my favorite actresses, especially in the horror genre. They really are icons, and seeing them take their podcast idea to this level, create stories of their own, and branch out into writing and directing is awesome. I couldn't be happier for the two of them. Hopefully, Last Chance Hotel will be the first step for them to achieve all the success they deserve. More on this one as we learn it.

