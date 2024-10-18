Posted in: Blumhouse, Conventions, Movies, NYCC | Tagged: blumhouse, five nights at freddys 2, NYCC

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Release Date And Poster Revealed At NYCC

We have the official release date and debut poster for Five Nights At Freddy's 2, straight from the Blumhouse panel at NYCC.

Article Summary Five Nights At Freddy's 2 hits theaters on December 5, 2025, taking aim at the holiday box office.

The debut poster reveals Toy Freddy, sparking excitement among fans familiar with the lore.

Blumhouse's adaptation promises a chilling cinematic experience with iconic animatronics by Jim Henson's team.

Following a successful first film, anticipation builds for this continuation of the horror game phenomenon.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 has a release date. Revealed at the Blumhouse panel at NYCC this afternoon, the highly anticipated sequel will be released in theaters on December 5th, 2025. Yes, Freddy and his friends will take over the holiday box office this time, which is a big show of confidence from Universal and Blumhouse. Smart money would have been on them, putting it in October like the first one, which made over $290 million worldwide, including a huge opening weekend of $80 million domestically. I liked that first film, and I am curious about what the second one will be about. The first poster for the film was also shown, which you can see below.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Will Be Huge No Matter When It Opens

"Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through. The film's iconic animatronic characters will be created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Five Nights at Freddy's is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film's executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production in association with Striker Entertainment."

I am being told by my daughter who I showed this poster that this is a different version of Freddy than we saw in the first film, this one is apparently known as "Toy Freddy." As someone who knows nothing of the ore, I can tell you that it sent her into a tizzy and buzzing with excitement. I think that about sums that up, doesn't it?

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 will be released in theaters on December 5th, 2025.

