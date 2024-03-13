Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer Celebrates The Monsterverse

A new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire celebrates ten years of the Monsterverse. It will be released on March 29th.

Tickets for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire officially went on sale today, and with that, we got a bunch of new posters, as we usually do when tickets go on sale. We also got a new trailer, kind of, but it's also a trailer that is highlighting the Monsterverse as a whole. So we have footage from all four movies so far (including a reminder that Elizabeth Olsen was in the first Godzilla. Did anyone else completely forget that or just me) and that it's been ten years since this new cinematic universe kicked off. We went from a film that barely let us see Godzilla to films that absolutely love to show us the giant lizard we are showing up to see. Kaiju fans are winning right now, with Godzilla Minus One taking home an Oscar last weekend and setting a new standard for visual effects. That could be a problem for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire if it looks worse by comparison with a budget ten times as big. The tone of this trailer makes it feel like they might be wrapping this up. It's the final battle. Do we think they will keep this going?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and, Simon Barrett (You're Next), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

