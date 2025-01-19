Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: A Working Man, amazon, david ayer, jason statham, mgm studios

A Working Man Director on Working with Jason Statham (Again)

Filmmaker David Ayer opens up about getting to work with Jason Statham for A Working Man, his next action-packed adventure flick.

Article Summary Director David Ayer and Jason Statham reunite for another high-octane film, A Working Man.

Statham took thrilling action to new heights in previous hit, The Beekeeper, earning over $153 million worldwide.

A Working Man sees Levon Cade battling gangs in a human trafficking plot, featuring star David Harbour.

Excitement builds for the film's release, set for March 28, 2025, by Amazon MGM Studios.

David Ayer, the director behind hits like Suicide Squad and End of Watch, is gearing up for another action-packed collaboration with Jason Statham. And following the success of their previous project, The Beekeeper, Ayer is justifiably excited to dive back into the world of high-octane thrills with A Working Man. This film promises to deliver the same adrenaline rush that fans have come to expect from Ayer's specific style.

When responding to another writer's excitement for the film via X, Ayer expressed his appreciation for working with Statham on this particular project, writing, "I appreciate that. I think there is a winning formula. Jason delivers. I really enjoy working with him. I think this one will have a broad appeal like Beekeeper." Ayer's confidence in Statham's ability to captivate audiences is evident, and it's clear that the duo has developed a strong working relationship since we last saw them collaborate. Ayer and Statham's initial team-up for The Beekeeper, a revenge-fueled action movie, was also well-received by audiences and critics alike, with the film grossing more than $153 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, reaffirming Statham's status as one of Hollywood's most reliable action stars.

What We Know About A Working Man

The plot of A Working Man revolves around Levon Cade's journey to rescue his boss's daughter from a sinister criminal conspiracy. As Levon delves deeper into the criminal underworld, he discovers that the abduction is part of a human trafficking network involving gangs, the mob, and corrupt government officials. Statham, known for his roles in action-packed films like The Transporter and Crank, will bring his signature intensity to the role of Levon Cade, alongside Stranger Things and Thunderbolts* star David Harbour as Gunny, an old buddy, and fellow retired soldier who helps Levon in his mission.

Ayer's latest film, A Working Man, will be released in theaters on March 28, 2025, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios.

