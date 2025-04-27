Posted in: Movies | Tagged: alex garland, dredd, film, Karl Urban

Alex Garland Reflects on His Experience Making the Sci-Fi Film Dredd

The writer of the 2021 sci-fi film Dredd reflects on the film's messy production process and how he ended up in the director's chair.

The 2012 sci-fi action film Dredd, adapted from the 2000 AD comic Judge Dredd, didn't exactly conquer the mainstream box office, grossing just $41 million worldwide against a $45 million budget. Yet, its gritty, relentless take on the dystopian lawman, portrayed by Karl Urban, has since amassed a devoted cult following that appreciates its unique tone and sci-fi attempts. In fact, all these years later, it's earned praise for its visceral action, cyberpunk aesthetic, and the trippy drug sequences, making it a largely misunderstood production. Now, over a decade later, writer Alex Garland has shed light on the film's troubled production process, revealing he ghost-directed much of it, a disclosure that basically recontextualizes its creation.

Alex Garland on Ghost Directing Dredd

Garland, who penned the screenplay, explained to GQ that the production adopted an experimental approach inspired by television's showrunner model, where writers hold significant creative control. In film, directors typically wield that authority, and blending these roles led to chaos. The studio's attempt to merge these frameworks, hoping to innovate, instead muddled decision-making, leaving credited director Pete Travis in a challenging position. Reports from 2011 noted Travis was barred from editing due to creative clashes with producers, with Garland stepping in to shape the final cut.

In the interview with the outlet, Garland then candidly addressed his role, stating, "Within this is a disservice to Pete Travis, who is the credited director, who did some fundamental/crucial things, and he deserves that title. He was put in an absolutely impossible situation, and retrospectively, the longer I've worked, the more ridiculous I think it was. After the experience of making Dredd, what I said is 'I'm not doing that again. Just let me do that job, let's simplify this.'" He ultimately used the platform to express regret over the messy process, emphasizing Travis's contributions while acknowledging that the studio's unorthodox strategy created an untenable situation. Garland's frustration even led him to prioritize directing his own scripts in the years that followed, starting with his popular release Ex Machina (2015).

Despite its cult status, sequel hopes currently remain dim, though Rebellion Studios, now owning the rights, has occasionally teased possibilities for more (even in the form of a series). So maybe, just maybe, one day we'll get to see another chapter of Urban's story as Dredd. Would you be interested in expanding the Dredd universe now that plenty of time has passed?

