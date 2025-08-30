Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Disney, Movies | Tagged: tron, tron legacy

TRON And TRON: Legacy 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ SteelBooks™ Release In Sept

TRON and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy in 4K Ultra HD will be available on digital and Blu-ray™ SteelBook™ on September 16, 2025.

Article Summary TRON and TRON: Legacy receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook releases on September 16, 2025.

Both films have gained cult classic status after underperforming in their original theatrical runs.

Remastered editions coincide with the marketing push for the new film, TRON: Ares, arriving next year.

Disney is set to showcase Nine Inch Nails' soundtrack in TRON Lightcycle Run attractions this September.

TRON: Ares will be here before we know it, and we get to see Disney's second attempt to make movie theater audiences care about a TRON film. We say theaters specifically because the whole TRON and TRON: Legacy both went on to gain extremely devoted fans and become cult classics; at the time of their releases, they were both considered "disappointments." While TRON did me back its 1982 $17 million budget with a $50 million at the box office plus more in merchandise sales, Disney wasn't happy with the numbers.

It was only because of the cult classic status that the second film, TRON: Legacy, came to me. Once again, it is a perfect example of how fan buzz and even the status of a cult classic film don't mean you are going to find an audience in theaters. While it's a bit more nebulous whether or not TRON underperformed, even if Disney reportedly thinks so, TRON: Legacy is a 2010s film that lived and died by its international box office because domestically it struggled. Even though the film grossed over $400 million on a reported $170 million budget, the higher-ups were once again not entirely pleased about much of it aside from soundtrack sales.

Perhaps that's why it took over a decade for TRON: Ares to make its way to the big screen, and they have really started to kick up the marketing for the film. At Destination D23 today, Disney confirmed that the score from this new film from Nine Inch Nails will be used on the TRON Lightcycle Run attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort for a limited time. Worlds will collide when the red overlay and music from Nine Inch Nails debut at TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise at Walt Disney World on September 15th and at TRON Lightcycle Power Run presented by Chevrolet at Shanghai Disney Resort on September 16th. Nine Inch Nails will be proudly blasted in Disney Parks. What a world we live in.

Finally, both TRON and TRON: Legacy are getting some new home releases, which entirely makes sense. Both of these films have lived and died from home releases, specifically physical home media, so releasing some shiny new ones feels like a necessity. Disney has fully remastered the original 1982 cult classic TRON and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy in 4K Ultra HD. Both ground-breaking features will be available everywhere on digital and Blu-ray™ SteelBook™ beginning Tuesday, September 16, 2025. They are very pretty looking, too.

If Disney is smart, a rerelease of TRON and TRON: Legacy seems like a given. Once again, these are movies that didn't find most of their audience until it was well out of theaters. If you're going to remaster these films, you might as well show them off on the biggest screen possible and let fans, new and old, experience the grid on the big screen before we head into movie three.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

