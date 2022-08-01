Allegoria Brings Young Blood to the Horror Anthology

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with two guests from the new film Allegoria, coming to Shudder on August 2, 2022. Spider One is the writer/director of Allegoria; Krsy Fox plays Brody, a young actress grappling with a demonic evil weaseling its way into her life. The film stars Fox, Adam Busch, Bryce Johnson, and Scout Compton. In the movie, as the producers explain, "a group of artists' lives becomes unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons, and death."

Fox and One explain that the new Shudder release actually began life as a short film, This is Not Acting, this is Hell, in which Fox plays an actor terrorized by a bully director, only to reveal a horrific twist. The film takes that story and grows it into a film of five interlocking horror stories about young artists: Fox struggles with demonic entities and a terrible acting coach, a painter apparently summons evil through his own self-doubt, a musician thinks he's cracked the code on evil, a blind date goes violently wrong when a girl shows off her bizarre, Etsy-fied Polaroid art, and a screenwriter takes the realism of his horror too much for granted.

What really sets the collection apart is its focus on young people– not teenagers, but people in the late 20s and early 30s, struggling to find their identity as their youth slips away.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the trailer:

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 8: Thinly Veiled 80s. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.