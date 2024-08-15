Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: amber alert

Amber Alert: Official Trailer, Poster, And Image Released

Lionsgate has released the official trailer, poster, and image for the upcoming thriller Amber Alert. It will be released on September 27th and will open opposite Megalopolis.

Amber Alert plot: A rideshare duo receives an abduction alert and races to save a child, facing a high-stakes pursuit.

The film, directed by Kerry Bellessa, stars Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams as the lead characters.

Amber Alert is set to compete with Megalopolis upon release, raising industry speculation about studio strategies.

The "amber alert" is a message distributed using the emergency broadcast system when a child has been abducted. It was created in the last '90s following the abduction and murder of Amber Rene Hagerman. If you have a cell phone and live in the United States, you have probably gotten at least one amber alert in your lifetime. The idea is to turn the public into the eyes and ears of the police and first responders looking for the abducted child. They can't be everywhere, and people get very far away very fast. If everyone knows what to look for, there is a better chance of someone seeing something and notifying authorities, and maybe that child will be brought home safely. It's not surprising that someone would use the concept of an amber alert as a plot point in a film, and amber alerts are very different now, in the age of cell phones, than they were when they were first implemented in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Amber Alert, which released its official trailer, poster, and image today, looks like a pretty generic film overall, but the most exciting thing about it might be the release date. Lionsgate is now opening two films on the same day as Amber Alert, which is opening opposite Megalopolis. The question becomes: which film is the studio trying to bury, and is the answer both of them?

Amber Alert: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

An ordinary rideshare becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse when Jaq (Hayden Panettiere) and Shane (Tyler James Williams) receive an alert of a child abduction on their phones. Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper's, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child's life.

Lionsgate presents a Hungry Bull Productions and Bluefields Entertainment production. Amber Alert, directed by Kerry Bellessa, stars Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, and Kevin Dunn. It will be released on September 27th.

