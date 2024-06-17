Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Megalopolis

Lionsgate Set To Release Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

After a volatile debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Lionsgate will release Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis in the US and Canada.

Article Summary Lionsgate announces US and Canada distribution of Coppola's 'Megalopolis'.

'Megalopolis' had a volatile debut at Cannes, still secured a deal.

The film, invested in by Coppola, set for a theatrical release on September 27.

Stellar cast led by Adam Driver, slated as a modern-day Roman Epic fable.

Cannes always has some interesting stories coming out of it, whether it is some unknown film coming in out of nowhere and blowing everyone out of the water, a sure thing completely falling on its face and potentially ruining any chance it had at the box office later that year [looking at you Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny], and then there was the entire thing with Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis. Coppola has been trying to get this film made longer than a good chunk of us have been alive and the film finally came to be after Coppola threw up his hand and invested $100 million of his own money into the project. The film made its Cannes debut, and it was one of those projects where the reception could dictate whether it would get a distribution deal, and the reception was very mixed. Since then, we haven't heard much. However, if you were worried you would miss out on the insanity, you're in luck because Lionsgate has stepped in to distribute the film in the United States and Canada. In a press release sent out by the studio today, Megalopolis will be released in theaters and IMAX across the United States and Canada on September 27th of this year. There have been separate deals announced for other territories.

Fogelson said in a press release sent out by Lionsgate, "Francis is a legend. For many of us, his gifts to cinema were one of the inspirations to devote our own careers to film. It is a true privilege to work with him, and to bring this incredible, audacious, and utterly unique movie to theatrical audiences. At Lionsgate, we strive to be a home for bold and daring artists, and Megalopolis proves there is no one more bold or daring than the maestro, Francis."

Coppola added, "One rule of business I've always followed and prioritized (to my benefit) is to continue working with companies and teams who over time have proven to be good friends as well as great collaborators. This is why I am thrilled to have Adam Fogelson and Lionsgate Studios release Megalopolis. I am confident they will apply the same tender love and care given to Apocalypse Now, which is currently in its 45th year of astounding revenue and appreciation."

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman, Megalopolis is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves. Written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film is produced by Fred Roos, Barry Hirsch, and Michael Bederman, and executive produced by Anahid Nazarian, Barrie Osborne, and Darren Demetre.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!