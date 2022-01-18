American Underdog Comes To Blu-ray On Feb. 22nd, Digital Feb. 4th

American Underdog, the biopic about former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner starring Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin, will come to digital services on February 4th. A 4K Blu-ray will follow on February 22nd. The release will include a bunch of short featurettes, including behind-the-scenes, deleted scenes, and in a surprise, a feature-length commentary track with directors Andrew and Jon Erwin and producer Kevin Downes. That is cool to see; commentary tracks are non-existent these days. Below you can see the cover for the release, as well as the full list of special features.

American Underdog 4K Release Details

"American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family, and determination."

Here is the complete list of Special Features that will be available:

Audio Commentary with Directors Andrew and Jon Erwin, and Producer Kevin Downes

"Inspired" Featurette

"Making the Cut" Featurette

"A Coach's Faith" Featurette (on 4K and Blu-ray™ only)

"New to the Scene: Hayden Zaller" Featurette

"Meet the Champion" Featurette

"Behind the Game" Featurette

"American Underdog: Behind the Story" Featurette

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Andrew Erwin

Theatrical Trailer (on 4K and Blu-ray™ only)