Anaconda Trailer: Paul Rudd & Jack Black Try To Survive

Sony released the first trailer for their reboot of the Anaconda franchise starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd. It releases on Christmas Day.

Sony is betting big by releasing Anaconda in theaters on Christmas Day, aiming for holiday box office gold.

The film blends comedy and survival horror as two friends try to remake their favorite movie but face a real killer snake.

With a strong cast and funny trailer, Anaconda could surprise at the box office despite tough winter competition.

Anaconda has a trailer, and it is something. For years, people have been wondering when a remake/reboot of the 1997 film starring Jennifer Lopez squaring off against a giant snake would be remade, but I do not think anyone saw a take like this coming. This new film stars Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello, and is directed by Tom Gormican from a script by himself and Kevin Etten. Sony must really think they have something special here, as they are putting it into theaters on Christmas Day. Hey, it worked for them with the Jumanji sequels.

Anaconda Has An Interesting Hook

Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic "classic" Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they're dying to make? It might just get them killed……

I have to admit, this is an intriguing premise. It reminds me a lot of the late 90s/early 2000s comedies, some of which also starred Jack Black, that had wacky setups like this. Would I have gone this way with an Anaconda reboot? Probably not. The trailer is funny, though, and the last person I would bet against at the box office at this point is Jack Black. The man makes money, no matter when his movies are released. This has some stiff competition, including Avatar: Fire and Ash. But I can totally see this carving out a little slice of the box office pie through the winter and making $200-300 million, and everyone looking at each other, dumbfounded.

Anaconda opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

