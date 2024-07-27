Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: anna faris, film, miramax, Paramount Pictures, regina hall, Scary Movie

Anna Faris Responds to Fans Demand for Another Scary Movie Entry

Scary Movie star Anna Faris reveals what it would take for her to reprise her role in the popular horror-spoof franchise.

Article Summary Anna Faris addresses fans' demands for another Scary Movie sequel and reveals her conditions to reprise her role.

The chemistry between Anna Faris and Regina Hall in the first four Scary Movie films remains a fan favorite.

Faris would return to Scary Movie if Regina Hall is also involved, along with a satisfying financial offer.

There’s renewed interest in the Scary Movie series, sparking conversations about a possible sixth installment.

It's safe to say that everyone has heard of the horror genre spoof franchise titled Scary Movie, which dropped back in 2000 — generating a full-fledged film series with a total of five entries and even talk of an upcoming sixth installment. However, for longtime fans, there was a clear shift in quality after the departure of original stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall, often credited for carrying the franchise's comedic excellence, which has since resonated with viewers decades after its conception.

More recently (courtesy of clips across social media), people have been revisiting the chemistry of both Faris and Hall from the first four entries, which has ultimately led to a nostalgic craving for even more Scary Movie. But fan hype aside, is there any way that we could ever see another installment with the return of both stars? Here's what one of the Scary Movie icons had to say about the topic of an official return to the spoof-heavy flicks.

Anna Faris Would Return to Scary Movie if Regina Hall Was Attached

During a new interview with People, the topic of Scary Movie was brought up, and Faris divulged her thoughts on more of the comedic horror film series, telling the publication she's open to returning under two conditions. Faris explains, "I would love to reprise [my role]. I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!"

Between the demand from viewers and the fact that this franchise has proven extremely lucrative, it feels like there's still plenty of potential there—so why not strike while there's still interest from fans and the film's stars? Would you be open to a redo of Scary Movie 5 that enlists both Faris and Hall? Share your thoughts on the conversation below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!