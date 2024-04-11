Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, cinemacon, paramount, PAW Patrol, smurfs, tmnt

Paramount Animation Updates For TMNT, Avatar, Smurfs, More

Paramount gave updates on cast and release dates for a bunch or animated projects at their CinemaCon presentation this afternoon.

Article Summary Paramount reveals more cast for Smurfs with Rihanna headlining, set for Valentine's Day 2025.

Avatar: The Last Airbender series announces voice cast and new film set for 2025.

The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants to release December 19th, 2025.

Paramount lines up TMNT, Paw Patrol sequels & a Transformers animated film for 2026.

Paramount is holding their big CinemaCon presentation as we speak, and a wave of updates on a bunch of their upcoming animated projects were just revealed. Here are the highlights:

Joining Rihanna on the voice cast for The Smurfs Movie will be Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Kurt Russell and John Goodman . That film releases on Valentine's Day 2025.

on the voice cast for The Smurfs Movie will be and . That film releases on Valentine's Day 2025. Three new animated films are on the way to be set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. The first is Aang: The Last Airbender (not the official title) and the voice cast has been announced. Dave Bautista as the villain, Eric Nam, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten and Román Zaragoza . Producers on the film include Bryan Konietzko, Michael Dante DiMartino, Latifa Ouaou , and Maryann Garger . That film will be released on October 10th, 2025.

as the villain, and . Producers on the film include , and . That film will be released on October 10th, 2025. The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants will be released on December 19th, 2025, and the voice cast for that has been announced by Paramount as well. Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

(SpongeBob SquarePants), (Mr. Krabs), (Squidward), (Patrick), (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). TMNT Mutant Mayhem 2 has been dated for October 9th, 2026, with Jeff Rowe returning to direct.

returning to direct. Paw Patrol 3 will release on July 31st, 2026.

Paramount Also Has An Animated Transformers Film This Year

Transformers One also releases this year on September 13th, featuring Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, and Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, with Keegan-Michael Key as B-127, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm also on board. A trailer for that film will debut online on April 18th.

That is a lot of eggs in the animation basket, and a lot of it should be strong performers. We shall see right? More from CinemaCon all week long here at BC.

