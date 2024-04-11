Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: cinemacon, miramax, paramount, Scary Movie

Scary Movie Getting A New Film From Paramount And Miramax

Paramount is about to start its CinemaCon presentation, and have announced a new Scary Movie film is in development.

Scary Movie is returning. The spoof franchise is getting a new film from Paramount and Miramax. Fast and Furious producer Neal H. Moritz is on board to produce, and they are looking to start production in the fall. No release date, cast, writer, or director is attached as of yet, according to THR. The announcement comes just ahead of the Paramount CinemaCon presentation this afternoon. Scary Movie came out in 2000 and spawned four sequels. The five films combined to gross just under $900 million worldwide.

Scary Movie Is Due For A Return

Scary Movie is about due for a return. The serious nature of horror these days needs to be taken down a peg or two, as elevated horror and seriousness has taken some of the humor out of the genre. Not a bad thing, but it can stand to lighten up a bit here and there and let its hair down.

