Another Simple Favor: Official Trailer And Poster Released

Prime Video has released the official trailer and a new poster for Paul Feig's Another Simple Favor, which will hit the streaming service on May 1, 2025.

After debuting at SXSW, the film skips theaters, banking on streaming success like its predecessor.

The trailer teases new plot twists, while the poster brings bold, colorful visuals to the fore.

With stars like Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, the sequel promises murder and intrigue in Capri, Italy.

Another Simple Favor premiered at South by Southwest back in March, and the reviews were good. So, while we were lamenting the fact that this film wasn't getting a theatrical release, now it seems like that might have been a good idea. The first film didn't find a fanbase until much later, and there is a decent chance that this film will follow the same trajectory. We'll have to see how this does once it drops on Prime Video next month. For now, we have the official trailer, which has a ton of new footage and teases some more aspects of the plot, and we got a new poster, which is ugly as sin compared to the teaser poster.

Another Simple Favor: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The highly anticipated follow-up to A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. Another Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, and Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney. It will premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival on March 7, 2025, and will be released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

