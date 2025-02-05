Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: a simple favor 2, another simple favor, paul feig

Another Simple Favor: Opening SXSW, Will Premiere May 1st On Prime

The sequel A Simple Favor, titled Another Simple Favor, will open SXSW on March 7th and stream to Prime Video on May 7th. A summary and poster have been released.

Directed by Paul Feig, the sequel returns with stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Set in Capri, the film promises twists, murder, and luxurious drama.

Prime Video release may lack a theatrical run; SXSW reaction could sway decision.

While the box officer for A Simple Favor was anything to write home about, it did well enough on its modest budget, and it still felt like it went a bit under the radar back when it was released in 2018. To be fair, 2018 and 2019 were the years the box office lost its damn mind, so a lot of good movies that weren't massive blockbusters were left in the dust, and this was one of them. Over the years, though, the film developed a cult following online. So when director Paul Feig was officially brought on for a sequel in May 2022, people were pumped. Now we have some initial information, including the official title for the film, a premiere date, a summary, a poster, and a release date. According to a press release, Another Simple Favor will be opening the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 7, 2025. Unfortunately, it's unclear whether or not the film will get a theatrical release at the moment since it is currently only slated for a Prime Video release on May 1, 2025.

The summary shared for Another Simple Favor reads: The highly anticipated follow-up to A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square. The film stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

"When we saw this film last fall, we instantly knew it had to open SXSW – it gave us that electric feeling we live for as programmers," said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV in the press release. "Paul Feig and SXSW share an unmatched love for bold, fearless comedy. From that unforgettable late night screening of Bridesmaids to Spy's raucous world premiere, his films capture exactly what makes our festival special – wildly entertaining projects that push boundaries. We're beyond excited to reunite with Paul and kick off the festival with a film that had our entire team laughing, cheering, and immediately wanting to watch it again!"

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all," said director and producer Paul Feig. "I've avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event that I'll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum's band up to the top slot."

There are a couple of things to be concerned about here in terms of that release schedule. For those of you paying attention, this is almost to the date the release schedule The Fall Guy followed in 2024. It premiered at SXSW and was released in early May, but it was unable to keep up the momentum and ended up being a box office bomb. The budgets for that and Another Simple Favor don't compare, but it is something to keep in mind. That might be one of the reasons that Prime is hesitant to give the film a theatrical release, but while April is a busy month, it's not insane either. There is room for Another Simple Favor to slide in there, maybe even just the week before the Prime release, so people who want to see it in theaters could have the opportunity. Maybe a very warm SXSW reaction will convince Prime to give this film some sort of theatrical run, even if it is limited.

