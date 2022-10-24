Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – First Trailer, Poster, Images

Marvel Studios has decided to kick off the week by finally releasing some footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, yet another Marvel movie that will be the bane of all websites trying to have decent SEO scores. We got to see the first footage of this movie back in July during the massive Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con and again at the D23 Expo, but now we have some footage for everyone to see. Let's take a look.

Phase 5 Already Looks Buckwild

If I remember correctly, this more or less looks to be the trailer that was released during the Hall H presentation, minus a few scenes. It's been a few months, so it's hard to remember exactly what we saw back then, but this trailer does an excellent job of showing off just how hard Marvel will be leaning into the Quantum Realm. Much in the same way that we've been saying, it looks like Disney Animation had a ball designing everything in Strange Worl; thee VFX and designs around the Quantum Realm look absolutely insane. And that is saying something for a universe that regularly shows off completely different planets and magic.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"—an epic, sci-fi adventure film will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023