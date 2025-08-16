Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday: Original Table Read Video Released

After a successful box office debut last week, Disney released footage from the original table read for Freakier Friday.

Freakier Friday proves audiences will show up in August if studios deliver movies they're actually interested in seeing.

The video offers fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at how Freakier Friday's talented cast dove into their roles.

The sequel builds on fan demand and Disney's recent streak of successful theatrical summer releases.

Disney is rightfully patting itself on the back for giving Freakier Friday a theatrical release instead of throwing it on Disney+ or Hulu. While it's not a massive blockbuster, it's doing pretty well, and it's yet another not-bad entry in a very strong line-up of movies that are all getting August releases. Did we finally break the August dead zone the way we eventually broke the January dead zone with the help of mid-budget horror movies and an action film starring Gerard Butler?

Maybe studios need to realize that people will go to the movies in August if they release things people are interested in seeing, and Freakier Friday is a film that exists because fans kept asking for it. Disney took to social media to share some of the original table read for those who haven't watched what one of those looks like. If social media discourse in the last week is anything to go by, a large segment of the public who are commenting on the various complexities everyone contends with on a movie set have no idea what they're talking about.

Freakier Friday: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Freakier Friday, a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, was released in theaters nationwide on August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

