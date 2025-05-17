Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Anthony Carrigan, film, metamorpho, superman, Warner Bros

Anthony Carrigan Shares His Thoughts on Metamorpho in Superman

The actor playing Metamorpho in the upcoming DC film Superman reflects on the character's personality and what he brings to the table.

Article Summary Anthony Carrigan shares his deep dive into playing Metamorpho in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film

Metamorpho is described as a superhero who feels cursed by his powers, offering unique emotional complexity

Carrigan credits his connection to Metamorpho's pathos as a reason for being cast in Superman's DC Universe reboot

Metamorpho joins Superman, Lois Lane, and more, adding depth to DC's new cinematic era launching in July 2025

Anthony Carrigan, set to portray Metamorpho in the upcoming Superman film, recently opened up about the established DC character, along with one of the reasons he believes he was cast in the first place. Speaking on his involvement in the highly anticipated comic-to-screen event to the DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast, Carrigan detailed his deep dive into the comics and emotional connection to the reluctant superhero, offering fans a glimpse into his transformative role in James Gunn's DC Universe reboot, which kicks off its theatrical releases with Superman on July 11, 2025. And fortunately for fans, the actor's enthusiasm and careful approach promise a standout performance in this highly anticipated blockbuster.

Metamorpho Actor Discusses the Character's Emotional Complexity in Superman

In the comics, Rex Mason (aka Metamorpho) was introduced as a character who can morph into any chemical element, but also one who grapples with his abilities. When asked which Metamorpho-focused comics inspired the actor stepping into the Superman role, Carrigan revealed, "Basically, whatever I could get my hands on." The star then emphasized Metamorpho's emotional complexity as a driving force, adding, "It was really important to me — and I think it was also one of the reasons James hired me — is because this character in particular has this real kind of pathos to him. And unlike a lot of superheroes, he's not crazy about the fact that he's a superhero. He feels cursed by what he has. And so I really kind of bring something to that, and it really lit a fire."

Joining David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane (alongside several other comic book characters like Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Mister Terrific), Carrigan's Metamorpho adds another intricate element to the star-studded ensemble. Furthermore, as Superman kicks off DC's new cinematic era, Carrigan's heartfelt portrayal of Metamorpho, briefly teased in early promotional materials, positions him as a character to keep an eye on now that we're establishing a larger universe of diversely crafted DC heroes and villains.

Are you excited to see how Metamorpho fits into this version of DC's fresh terrain? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!