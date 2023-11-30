Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: david ayer, jason statham, mgm, the beekeeper

The Beekeeper: New Poster And Images Released Of David Ayer's New Film

MGM has released a new poster and seven new images from director David Ayer's new film, The Beekeeper. It will be released on January 12, 2024.

We are right in the middle of awards season and all the fun that brings, but January is right around the corner, and, in some ways, January is more fun. While it doesn't so much apply anymore, some studios still look at January as the dumping ground for movies they don't know what to do with. No one has any money in January because they spent it all during the holidays or they are starting their "saving journey" for the year. The idea is that things like going to the movies are one of the first luxuries that get dropped. So we get everything in January, from horror to big action films to awards contenders that opened limited in December and are finally going wide. The Beekeeper is looking like another one of the action entries for the month. It's the latest film from director David Ayer, and starring Jason Statham. We got the first trailer not that long ago, but now we have a new IMAX poster, six images, and a behind-the-scenes image as well.

The Beekeeper: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers."

The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer, stars Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, with Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Irons. It will be released on January 12, 2024.

