Anthony Mackie Confirms Avengers: Doomsday Is Deep Into Filming

MCU staple Anthony Mackie confirms Avengers: Doomsday is deep in production, calling it a "big, moving set piece."

The next Avengers chapter is officially underway—and according to Anthony Mackie, it's every bit as massive as fans expect.

As far as we know, Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios' upcoming ensemble epic, is currently filming, and Mackie recently spoke with Screen Rant about what it's been like stepping into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his Captain America: Brave New World solo outing. While the studio has yet to release a full cast outside of some of the obvious names (Doctor Doom is obviously coming), the actor, who now leads the franchise as Captain America, made it clear the production is in full swing.

Anthony Mackie on Avengers: Doomsday and the Best Part About Working on a Marvel Studios Project

"No, we are in the midst of [Avengers: Doomsday]," Mackie said when asked if the film had already wrapped. "I mean, it's such a big, moving set piece, and it's such a big story. The best part of shooting a Marvel movie is that it's always an ever-evolving canvas. There are those staple pieces, and then there are the pieces that circulate throughout the course of the shoot." He later added, "So, we're in the midst of it, but it's going well. And London is very British, so that's a thing."

Avengers: Doomsday serves as a major milestone in the post-Endgame MCU, bringing together characters from across the multiverse saga. With names like Mackie's Captain America, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, and potentially more legacy characters in play, expectations are sky-high for the film to reset and refocus Marvel's narrative momentum. The film is confirmed to be directed by the Russo brothers, and while the story remains tightly under wraps, it's widely expected to be a multiversal showdown with far-reaching consequences—and potentially a sendoff for some characters while setting the stage for others.

Fortunately, while we wait for more, Mackie's update confirms that the gears are very much turning behind the scenes. Marvel's famously evolving scripts and collaborative set environment mean the version being shot today may differ from what ends up on screen—but according to Mackie, that's just part of the magic. With production underway and Marvel looking to re-energize its flagship franchise, maybe Avengers: Doomsday could be the pivot point the MCU has been waiting for.

