Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers endgame, avengers: doomsday, black panther, film, Marvel Studios, mcu

Ryan Coogler Talks the Russo Brothers and Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler looks back at his experience working with the Russo brothers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Article Summary Ryan Coogler reflects on collaborating with the Russo brothers for Avengers: Infinity War and Civil War.

Coogler praises the Russos for respecting existing character arcs and honoring past MCU directors' visions.

Consultations ensured T’Challa and Wakanda stayed authentic in Avengers films, enhancing the MCU’s depth.

The Russo brothers gear up to unite heroes for Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters May 1, 2026.

As Avengers: Doomsday looms on the 2026 horizon, it's only a matter of time before we witness another epic team-up with heroes across the MCU led by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who previously dominated the MCU with their two-part Avengers event, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler is reflecting on his own experience working with the Russo brothers during their previous Avengers stories, revealing that he appreciates their respectful approach to characters shaped by other filmmakers, ensuring consistency and authenticity in the MCU's sprawling narrative.

Black Panther Filmmaker Praises the Russo Brothers for Their Work in Avengers

Coogler tells SiriusXM Radio, "I was able to consult on T'Challa in [Captain America: Civil War], and I was able to consult on Wakanda in [Avengers: Infinity War] as well, so they're really good dudes, really respectful. They've got their own thing going, and it's been incredibly successful." He added, "I'm always honored when they reach out." This perfectly highlights the Russos' commitment to honoring the vision of directors like Coogler and their respective stories, considering that major films like Black Panther have redefined cultural representation in superhero cinema. And that careful consideration is a key factor in spearheading these projects, because we all know that there have been times where character arcs are ditched for new, less sensible stories (like Wanda's confusing characterization from WandaVision to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness).

By consulting Coogler, they ultimately ensured that T'Challa and Wakanda weren't mere cameos but integral to the MCU's emotional and thematic core. This collaborative spirit now extends to Avengers: Doomsday, where Letitia Wright's Shuri, the new Black Panther, will appear alongside just about every MCU hero you could imagine from The Fantastic Four to The New Avengers (as recently previewed in Thunderbolts*). So, essentially, the Russos have a lot of studying and prep work to do this time around.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Doomsday is slated for theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The next film, Avengers: Secret Wars, will follow in 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!