Army Of Darkness Gets Mega – 4K Release In October From Scream Factory

Army of Darkness will arrive on 4K Blu-ray from Scream Factory on October 4th. The four-disc set will feature not one, not two, but three cuts of the film. The 4K transfer will be the theatrical version, featuring a new scan of the original negative that gets the seal of approval from Sam Raimi. The other two cuts will be on regular Blu-ray discs and include the director's cut and the international cut. A plethora of special features are also included. If that is not enough to entice you, it will be available as both a regular release and as a Steelbook. Check it all out below, and order here.

Army of Darkness 4K Release Details

"Bound in human flesh and inked in blood, the ancient "Necronomicon" – the Book of the Dead – unleashes unspeakable evil upon mankind in director Sam Raimi's (Darkman, Drag Me To Hell) Army of Darkness, the outrageously hilarious third chapter in his Evil Dead Trilogy. Back to do battle with the hideous "Deadites," Bruce Campbell returns to the role of Ash, the handsome, shotgun-toting, chainsaw-armed department store clerk from S-Mart's housewares division. Demonic forces time warp him – and his '73 Oldsmobile – into England's Dark Ages, where he romances a beauty (Embeth Davidtz, The Amazing Spider-Man) and faces legions of the undead. Can Ash save the living from the evil dead, rescue his girlfriend, and get back to his own time?"

Here is the full features list, and there is a lot.

DISC 1 – (Theatrical Version – 4K UHD)

In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible) NEW 2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 2 – (Theatrical Version – Blu-ray)

NEW 2022 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative approved by director Sam Raimi, director of photography Bill Pope, and editor Bob Murawski Medieval Times: The Making of "Army Of Darkness" feature-length documentary with over 20 people interviewed, including Star & Co-Producer Bruce Campbell, Actors Ted Raimi, Bill Moseley, Patricia Tallman, and many more… Original Ending Alternate Opening with optional commentary by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell Theatrical Trailer TV Spots U.S. Video Promo

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 3 – (Director's Cut – Blu-ray)

Audio Commentary with director Sam Raimi, actor Bruce Campbell, and co-writer Ivan Raimi Creating the Deadites – vintage featurette On-the-Set Video Footage Compilation Behind-the-Scenes Footage from KNB Effects, Inc. Vintage "Making of" featurette Extended interview clips

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0

DISC 4 – (International Cut – Blu-ray)

Television Cut (Standard Definition) The Men Behind the Army – vintage featurette International Theatrical Trailer Still Galleries with rare behind-the-scenes photos and props Storyboards

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 (International Cut)