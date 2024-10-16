Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: carry on

Carry-On: The Official Teaser, Poster, And 7 Images Have Been Released

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer, poster, and seven images for Carry-On, which nicely feeds into anyone who has a fear of flying.

Article Summary Netflix unveils Carry-On teaser, poster, and images, sparking aviation-induced adrenaline.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs, known for thrillers like The Commuter and Non-Stop.

Jason Bateman plays a villain in this nail-biting Christmas Eve airport thriller.

Carry-On lands on Netflix December 13th, aiming to captivate holiday audiences.

Netflix continues to release teasers for movies from talented directors with impressive casts, and you wonder whether or not this will be one of the rare films that manages to find an audience. That has been an ongoing problem for the streamer as it continues to pump out so much content that you can't even track all of it half the time. Carry-On is the latest from director Jaume Collet-Serra, and if there were a director who made the concept of a TSA agent an action hero, it would be the guy who made movies like The Commuter, Non-Stop, or The Shallows work. Black Adam was the last time we saw a film from him, but that was more of a script issue than anything else. The cast has some big hitters, including the opportunity to see Jason Bateman play a villain. Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer, a poster, and seven high-quality posters. As someone who often travels late on Christmas Eve, like the red eye, I know it's an interesting time in the airport.

Carry-On: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Carry-On, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, Sinqua Walls, and Jason Bateman. It also stars Gil Perez-Abraham, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson, and Josh Brener. Carry-On will stream to Netflix on December 13th, 2024.

