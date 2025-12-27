Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Sigourney Weaver Explains How The Kiss Was Shot

Avatar: Fire and Ash star Sigourney Weaver explains how they shot a kissing scene so that everyone involved felt comfortable.

Article Summary Sigourney Weaver details how the kissing scene in Avatar: Fire and Ash was filmed to ensure cast comfort and safety.

Weaver voices Kiri, a teenage character with a complex origin, in a story featuring significant age differences.

The scene used stand-ins so that no minors or adults were ever put in an uncomfortable position during filming.

Weaver shares her relief that the scene feels genuine and authentic on screen, despite the logistical challenges.

[SPOILER ALERT] James Cameron takes advantage of the VFX technology in the various Avatar movies in a bunch of different ways, but one of them is how they approach the character of Kiri. While she is physically presented as a teenager, her birth is one that is a lot more complicated, and she is a clone of Grace Augustine's avatar, hence why she is voiced by adult Sigourney Weaver. For most of Avatar: Fire and Ash, that doesn't really matter one way or another, but toward the end, Kiri and Spider's relationship develops to the point where they kiss, and needless to say, they had to approach that a little differently, considering the significant age gap between the two actors. Weaver recently had an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining how they shot the scene to make sure everyone involved was comfortable and that everything was above board.

"That scene where I say, 'You're perfect just as you are,' we had to be very delicate about that scene because it included a kiss," Weaver explained. "Obviously, I wasn't going to kiss Jack, who was 14 or 15, in real life. We asked Jack to pick someone I could kiss, and he did. Then I imagine when I wasn't there, they picked someone appropriate for Jack. That concern about all of that, which is quite legitimate, was going on. And I'm glad the scene survived, because when I saw it, I believed it. It's so genuine between the two of them, and any concern about Jack's real age and my real age, I think there's no room for it there."

Supposedly, Kiri will be the narrator is the fourth film if it happens, but for now, Avatar: Fire and Ash wraps up the basic stories for all of the kid characters while also leaving the door open to explore down the road.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!