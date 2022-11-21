Avatar: The Way Of Water: Final Trailer Drops Tonight, Tickets On Sale

The final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water will drop tonight, and maybe that will give us an idea of the film's plot since the marketing has been rather vague so far. For those who are already convinced that this is the movie you want to see, tickets went on sale to see the next Avatar movie, possibly one of the next four sequels or two, depending on how this release goes, today. We got a brief teaser for the new trailer and a pile of new behind-the-scenes images.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released on December 16th.