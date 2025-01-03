Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: david koepp, jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth Writer On His Script Nine Commandments

Jurassic World Rebirth writer David Koepp has shared the nine commandments he kept in mind so they could capture "the spirit of the first movie."

Article Summary David Koepp reveals his 'Nine Commandments' for scripting Jurassic World Rebirth, inspired by Chuck Jones.

Koepp's rules include staying true to past films, realistic science, and humor, aiming for original's spirit.

The classic Jurassic franchise returns with Koepp back onboard after last working on The Lost World.

Jurassic World Rebirth premieres in July 2025, directed by Gareth Edwards with an all-star cast.

One of the biggest franchises ever is returning to the big screen this summer with Jurassic World Rebirth. It's not surprising even a little that Universal decided to make another Jurassic World/Jurassic Park movie. Even if the last trilogy ended on a bit of a whimper, the box office numbers of the first two and the longevity of the original films cannot be ignored. They decided that bringing back writer David Koepp was the way to go when it came to bringing back this franchise again. Koepp hadn't been involved with the big screen dinosaurs since The Lost World so he was really returning to his roots and so was the franchise.

So Koepp looked to commandments, nine to be exact, to help guide his script writing for Jurassic World Rebirth. The Nine Commenadents, as Koepp explained to The Wrap, are derived from the Nine Commandments Chuck Jones made for the Road Runner shorts. An example of those specific commandments would be, "My favorite being the coyote's worst enemy is always gravity," as Koepp explained. He was able to share a couple of them, but not all because some of them are the "villains motivation," but he could share three: "Number one was – the events of the previous six movies cannot be denied or contradicted, because I hate a retcon," Koepp said. Number two? "All science must be real." Three is "humor is oxygen."

For Koepp, the journey they wanted to take for this film was the "spirit of the first movie, which is the tone that we would like to get closest to," and "I thought, Okay, if we can stick to those…" That tonal sweet spot was where they would end up. All I can think of is a raptor in a Road Runner cartoon-type situation, and you know what? I'd watch that movie.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

