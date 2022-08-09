Live-Action Root Letter Trailer Drops, Starring Danny Ramirez

After several years of waiting with a noticeable lack of updates, the niche film known as Root Letter (or, √Letter, but pronounced and more recently labeled as Root Letter) has finally received its first official trailer!

For those unfamiliar with the origin of the title, Root Letter is actually based on a popular 2016 Japanese visual novel and video game where players are required to figure out what happened to the character of Aya, a girl who mysteriously vanished after receiving a particular letter. Similar to its source material, the interrogation-based plot of the film creates a broad mystery worth solving, becoming the core aspect of the live-action title. However, this won't be the same story by any means.

The live-action adaptation will now star the up-and-coming versatile MCU actor Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick, On My Block, The Falcon, and the Winter Soldier), Keana Marie (Huge in France), Lydia Hearst (The Haunting of Sharon Tate), Breon Pugh (Cloak & Dagger), and Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series) which was actually filmed back at the tail end of 2019.

While the film was tied up in the legal aspects of production and distribution details, there was a first sign of the film's promising progression back in 2021, when rights were transferred to Annmarie Sairrino's AMMO Entertainment and Moeko Suzuki's Ammo Inc. production companies, before eventually securing a release in the United States by distributor Entertainment Squad.

The unexpected and re-tooled adaptation's synopsis reads, "After Carlos, a young man struggling with poverty and a fractured home receives a desperate note from Sarah, a pen pal he lost touch with a year earlier, he uses her letters as a guide to solve the mystery of her disappearance, as well as crimes she may have been a part of."

Root Letter will be in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles and digitally via video-on-demand platforms starting September 1. Will you be watching?