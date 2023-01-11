Avatar: The Way of Water – Kate Winslet's "Therapeutic" Work In Water Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron says it was therapeutic and cathartic for himself and Kate Winslet to work in the water again.

If you read any stories about the behind-the-scenes on the set of Titanic, it was that the water was just a little cold, and the experience wasn't exactly pleasant for everyone involved. So one would think that someone like Kate Winslet wouldn't be too keen to get involved with another James Cameron project that involved being in the water a lot. That didn't turn out to be the case, and she took on a major role in Avatar: The Way of Water and several of the upcoming sequels as well. Cameron was on the red carpet for the Golden Globes. When asked by Entertainment Weekly if Winslet hesitated about getting in the water for him again, Cameron thought the entire thing was probably therapeutic for her and him. "I felt that she needed it from a therapeutic standpoint. We both needed the catharsis." On a more serious note, Cameron added, "She was actually super gung ho about it because she related to that as a physical thing that she could latch onto."

Cameron went to explain that Winslet is not someone that is afraid of the water in any way and that her husband is very into water sports. He also explained that her kids were the ones really pushing for Winslet to take the role in Avatar: The Way of Water. "First of all, she loves the water," Cameron said of Winslet. "Her husband is really into board sports and kite surfing and all that sort of thing, so she's very, very comfortable in the water. She actually saw it as a way to prep for her character 'cause Kate is all about preparation and metaphorically and physically going deep. So she latched right onto it. … But the kicker was that her kids said, 'Mom, don't be stupid. Do Avatar.'" Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing its steady march at the box office toward two billion, and Cameron recently said that he believes they are in the green now regarding profits. So expect three more sequels on the way in the world of Pandora and Winslet spending even more time in the water under the care of Cameron. We can hope the water was warm, at least.

Avatar: The Way of Water: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau; the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16th.