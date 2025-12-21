Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Simu Liu

Avengers: Doomsday – Simu Liu Teases Shang-Chi's New Suit

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has confirmed that his character will have a new suit in Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Simu Liu confirms Shang-Chi will debut a brand new suit in Avengers: Doomsday, teasing major changes.

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday is playing in theaters, but has yet to be released online.

After a long hiatus, Shang-Chi returns alongside a star-studded cast for the upcoming Marvel epic.

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing, with Avengers: Doomsday set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

The first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is currently playing in theaters despite the release date still being more than a year away. The footage isn't officially online yet, but there's a good chance that is going to change very soon. However, the footage doesn't show off many of the new or returning players for the film, including some characters we haven't seen in several years, like Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. That movie was released back in 2021, and there hasn't been an appearance since, but during the long hell that was the chair stream, we learned that he'll be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. He was recently featured on an Empire State Building interview (via ScreenRant) and spoke about the film, including confirming that Shang-Chi is getting a new suit.

"It's an incredible feeling, it was actually a brand new suit. So it's a completely different suit that fit on me very differently. I showed up to set, and I definitely was like, 'Oh yeah, I know how to do this,' and then I see the suit and the pieces, and I'm like, 'Oh, this is not the same at all,'" Liu explained.

Considering how long it's been since the release and even longer since Liu filmed a Marvel movie, he acknowledges that the experience on Avengers: Doomsday is different after praising the production team. "But it just goes to show things change, and it's really, really special just to be able to look at yourself in the mirror, and to be wearing something like that. It's an incredible feeling, and it will be an incredible ride when it comes out in theaters," he said. As for when we'll get a chance to the fits that Liu or any of the other characters in Avengers: Doomsday will be sporting remains to be seen.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!