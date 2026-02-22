Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 88 films, Body Horror, helter skelter, Kyoko Okazaki, manga, mika ninagawa

88 Films to Release Mika Ninagawa's Helter Skelter on Blu-Ray

Helter Skelter, Mika Ninagawa's movie adaptation of Kyoko Okazaki's fashion world body horror mangam is getting a US Blu-Ray from 88 Filjms

Article Summary Helter Skelter, directed by Mika Ninagawa, gets its first US Blu-Ray release from 88 Films on March 24th.

The film adapts Kyoko Okazaki’s acclaimed manga, a tale of beauty, fame, and body horror in the fashion world.

Blu-Ray features include new English subtitles, cast interviews, audio commentary, and a collector's booklet.

Mika Ninagawa’s visually striking style brings new depth to this dark exploration of celebrity and obsession.

88 Films is proud to announce the North American Blu-ray premiere of director Mika Ninagawa's fashion world horror movie Helter Skelter arriving on March 24th. The film didn't receive a theatrical release in the U.S., so this is its official debut, but the original manga by Kyoko Okazaki is available from Vertical Comics. Ninagawa had previously worked as a major fashion photographer, and her knowledge of the industry can be felt in the exquisite, colorful imagery that visually elevates Helter Skelter. This and her debut film Sakuran, which adapted Moyoco Anno's postmodern punk rock portrayal of an Edo period geisha, estabished Ninagawa as a filmmaker with a unique voice and visual style in Japanese Cinema.

Helter Skelter journeys to the dreamy land of high fashion and beautiful people for a body horror nightmare. Lilico (Erika Sawajiri) stands at the top of the modeling world, influencing an army of teen girls through fashion choices and advertising endorsements. The cover of every magazine in Tokyo features her latest look. Voracious and ambitious, Lilico will do anything to maintain her prime position. This includes seducing the right people to elevate her career and have others perform her dirty work. A willingness to use a cosmetic surgery facility that engages in revolutionary and severely illegal procedures results in her body soon suffering the consequences of these cutting edge enhancements. What new extremes will she embrace to restore her flawless flesh and remove any challengers to her crown?

Helter Skelter Blu-Ray Special Features

The special features include the original stereo audio soundtrack; a 5.1 DTS-HD MA audio; newly translated English subtitles; an audio commentary by Tori Potenza and Amber T.; interviews with Erika Sawaji and director Mika Ninagawa; behind-the-scenes footage; a production site press conference; a Japanese premiere stage greeting; a Taipei Film Festival introduction by Mika Ninagawa; a stills gallery; teasers and trailers, and a limited edition booklet with an essay by Violet Burns.

Helter Skelter is out from 88 Films on March 24th. The original manga is also available in an English edition from Vertical Comics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!