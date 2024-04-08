Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: New Poster And Large Floor Decal At CinemaCon

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new poster for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and there is a massive floor decal at CinemaCon this year.

There are a lot of big movies coming out in May, but one that people have been sitting on the edge of their seats for is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film was lost in development hell for a long time, now that it is finally coming out next month, it feels like it cannot get here soon enough. Warner Bros. is on the ground at CinemaCon, but they did release a new poster ahead of its CinemaCon presentation tomorrow.

On the ground at CinemaCon, there isn't anything new for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but she's very hard to miss as she is the massive floor decal at the top of the escalators when you enter the convention space. The poster is also floating around on a couple of light boxes as well.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

