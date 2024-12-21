Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, film, Focus Features, horror, nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård Might Need a Break from Horror After Nosferatu

Nosferatu star Bill Skarsgård reveals why the role of Count Orlok has left him needing a break from portraying evil characters.

Article Summary Bill Skarsgård takes on Count Orlok in the upcoming Nosferatu remake, directed by Robert Eggers.

Skarsgård is known for horror roles like IT and Hemlock Grove, adding Nosferatu to his dark character list.

The intense role of Orlok had a profound effect on Skarsgård, making him seek a break from evil characters.

The actor underwent rigorous voice training, likening it to learning Mongolian throat singing for Nosferatu.

After years of enhancing the horror genre, actor Bill Skarsgård is officially taking on the classic role of Count Orlok for the relaunch of Nosferatu, adding yet another feared character to his repertoire. And after playing roles in popular gothic stories or horror favorites like IT, Hemlock Grove, The Crow, and even Barbarian, there couldn't be a more qualified star to take on the widely recognized vampire. However, according to the actor, Nosferatu has left Skarsgård with a desire to shift gears and take a break from playing these ominous genre figures fans have come to love.

Nosferatu Star Says He'd Like a Break from Evil Characters

While speaking to Empire about his commitment to the role and his history with horror properties, Skarsgård explains, "When we were done with [filming the movie], I was like, 'I never want to play something this evil again. I never want to put on prosthetics again.' [Playing Orlok] really affected me. Orlok is an occult sorcerer, and it did a number on me in terms of just trying to inhabit that space." He goes on to add, "The voice was the thing I worked the hardest at. For a month-and-a-half leading up to the shoot, I didn't do much else than just record myself. And on set, I would keep doing these exercises. It sounds kind of like Mongolian throat singing. It's [insane]."

Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. The film is directed by Robert Eggers, with a script also penned by Eggers. The film's all-star cast includes Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe. The Focus Features flick is slated for its theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

Will you be checking out Nosferatu next week? Share your thoughts below.

