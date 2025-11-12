Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Official Trailer, Poster, And 5 Images

Illumination and Nintendo released the official trailer, poster, and five new images for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Article Summary Illumination and Nintendo debut the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, in theaters April 2026.

Brie Larson joins as Princess Rosalina, with Benny Safdie voicing the new villain, Bowser Jr.

The sequel brings back the original creative team and sticks with an April release window.

The first film was a massive box office success, setting high expectations for this follow-up.

The trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is here, and while there isn't a ton about the plot, we do see a lot of familiar imagery for people who played the original game, and two new characters, which will be joining us on this adventure. One of them is Princess Rosalina, who will be voiced by the always fantastic Brie Larson. Benny Safdie has also joined the cast, and he'll be voicing our new antagonist, Bowser Jr. With the official trailer, we got a new poster and five new images as well. The first film did exceptionally well, and it seems like everyone involved is trying to make this sequel have the same success. They have brought back the same creative team, the animation looks largely the same, and they are releasing the film in the same month as the previous film as well. We have seen so many sequels fail because they try to compete in different release windows, but Illumination and Nintendo have decided that, despite the billion-dollar box office, they aren't going to go for prime time in the summer or fall; they are staying in April, a decision that could work out in their favor.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

