Avengers: Doomsday Star Says The Film Is "Monumental"

Tom Hiddleston can't say much about Avengers: Doomsday, but says "it is monumental" and "it just never has been done before."

When Marvel began to announce the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, we all knew there were going to be some familiar faces, but there were some characters we thought had more or less reached the end of their story. There's nothing wrong with that. We spent every film post-Avengers: Endgame introducing and (attempting) to get audiences to connect with a new class of heroes. The problem is that connecting with the new characters isn't going as well as Marvel may have hoped. Now with Avengers: Doomsday right around the corner, the MCU VIP's are making the rounds. We have the first teaser trailer that has been released online, which features Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and Tom Hiddleston briefly mentioned the new Avengers film in a new interview with GQ.

"My contribution has been contributed," Hiddleston said. "It is monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before."

We are approaching the "extremely vague but positive comments about the experience" stage of the Avengers movie lifecycle. The GQ article does note that they interviewed Hiddleston when he wrapped filming, "picking up from the 'glorious purpose' that Loki found at the end of season two." Considering Loki's new purpose, the passage of time between Loki season 2 and Avengers: Doomsday is no longer relevant to that character.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

